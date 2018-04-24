The Beautiful Letdown or TBL is an acoustic-based band named after Switchfoot’s fourth album. Mondo Castro formed the group right after the dissolution of smeinal indie band The Pin-Up Girls/The Pin-Ups, “the first Philippine-based band to sign with a U.S. label.” The band is fronted by Hanah Barreto, a former The Voice constentant under Team Lea. TBL fuses influences from diverse genres such as indie, alternative, new wave, post punk, and pop.

TBL’s single “Where Do I Go” will be launched worldwide this Friday on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and Deezer under Poly East records.