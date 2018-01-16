Rest in peace, Dolores.
Irish-alt rock band The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan suddenly died at the age of 46; her death is being treated as unexplained.
Lindsay Holmes, O’Riordan’s publicist, confirmed her death and reported that the singer was in London for a short recording session with her band. “No further details are available at this time,” Holmes said in a statement. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
O’Riordan’s body was found at a Park Lane hotel. A spokeswoman for the London Hilton on Park Lane said: “It is with deep regret that we can confirm a guest sadly passed away at the hotel on Monday 15 January. We offer our sincere condolences to their family at this difficult time.”
Dolores’ bandmates—Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler – posted a message on Twitter:
We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.
Noel, Mike and Fergal
Musicians and celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of O’Riordan:
One of my fondest memories of the last few years was playing a BC show on the rooftop of a hotel in Cabo and then crashing the house bands set with “Zombie” while Payton Manning was hanging in the audience (lol) RIP Dolores, your voice always got me good 💔 pic.twitter.com/WoeGhM8zCt
Bummer to hear about Dolores O’Riordan. Was just listening to No Need To Argue yesterday. A unique voice that had a lot to say.
I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x
One of the first songs I covered at a music school when I was young was Zombie. Dolores had a style that was completely foreign to me and I loved every minute of exploring it. Rest easy, you will be missed 😞 https://t.co/iTm9MAA7EH
Making music for Dolores today. You will be missed. Thank you for what you gave us. #RIPDoloresORiordan
The Cranberries have sold over 40 million records worldwide, and are renown for the classics, ‘Zombie’, ‘Linger,’ and more.
