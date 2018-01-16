Irish-alt rock band The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan suddenly died at the age of 46; her death is being treated as unexplained.

Lindsay Holmes, O’Riordan’s publicist, confirmed her death and reported that the singer was in London for a short recording session with her band. “No further details are available at this time,” Holmes said in a statement. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Riordan’s body was found at a Park Lane hotel. A spokeswoman for the London Hilton on Park Lane said: “It is with deep regret that we can confirm a guest sadly passed away at the hotel on Monday 15 January. We offer our sincere condolences to their family at this difficult time.”

Dolores’ bandmates—Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler – posted a message on Twitter: