I don’t normally get emotional and crazy when a certain band reaches another milestone birthday, but there’s just something about The Cure‘s anniversary that brought me ten tons of joy. It had me thinking: Wow, it’s been 4 decades and they’re still burning with passion. They must really be in love with music. Keeping a band together isn’t easy, and it’s definitely not a joke; these guys, well… I’m just glad they’re still here.

In celebration of 40 imaginary years, 13 studio albums, 37 singles,and 43 music videos; The Cure will be throwing a one-day festival on July 7, 2018, at London’s Hyde Park.

Of course, an epic anniversary concert won’t be complete without a bunch of massive opening acts. That being said, Robert Smith and co. wil be joined by a bunch of like-minded acts such as Slowdive, Ride, Goldfrapp, Editors, The Twilight Sad, and Interpol.

Details of their only European show of 2018 have been announced by the band on Instagram.

Regular tickets for the 40th anniversary concert go on sale this Friday, Dec. 15, with a pre-sale beginning today, Dec. 12. Proceed here for more information.