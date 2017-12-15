The famed English-goth rockstars will mark their 40th anniversary as a band by throwing an epic one-day festival in London!
I don’t normally get emotional and crazy when a certain band reaches another milestone birthday, but there’s just something about The Cure‘s anniversary that brought me ten tons of joy. It had me thinking: Wow, it’s been 4 decades and they’re still burning with passion. They must really be in love with music. Keeping a band together isn’t easy, and it’s definitely not a joke; these guys, well… I’m just glad they’re still here.
In celebration of 40 imaginary years, 13 studio albums, 37 singles,and 43 music videos; The Cure will be throwing a one-day festival on July 7, 2018, at London’s Hyde Park.
Of course, an epic anniversary concert won’t be complete without a bunch of massive opening acts. That being said, Robert Smith and co. wil be joined by a bunch of like-minded acts such as Slowdive, Ride, Goldfrapp, Editors, The Twilight Sad, and Interpol.
Excited to announce our 5th headliner… @TheCure! Celebrating their 40th anniversary, #TheCure are heading our way on Saturday 7th July. Joining them will be #Interpol, #Goldfrapp, #Editors, #Ride, #Slowdive, #TheTwilightSad and many more TBA. The Barclaycard pre-sale starts at 9am today via www.barclaycard.co.uk/entertainment. The BST pre-sale kicks off at 9am on Thursday. Sign up via www.bst-hydepark.com by 3pm on Wednesday for access. Tickets go on sale 9am Friday (I’m in love) Come one come all!
Details of their only European show of 2018 have been announced by the band on Instagram.
Regular tickets for the 40th anniversary concert go on sale this Friday, Dec. 15, with a pre-sale beginning today, Dec. 12. Proceed here for more information.
