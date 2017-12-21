Although a part of me believes that the beef between Liam and Noel Gallagher is never going to be settled, I kinda think these two hopefully got tired of engaging in public Twitter feuds—besides, Christmas is all about loving and giving…Or maybe not for them.

However, Liam took to Twitter to suggest that he and his brother were going to meet up on Wednesday for a festive get-together… But looking at the photos, there is no Noel in sight.

“I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it’s been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you,” the younger Gallagher tweeted.

I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it’s been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x

— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

A confused fan then proceeded to reply, suspecting that this would lead to yet another Twitter meltdown (that we’re honestly getting tired of). But Liam responded, saying that Noel had already reached out to him, followed by another tweet stating that they’re all good again.

He’s already reached out — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017