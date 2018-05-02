But of course, this isn’t just about him. Minnette and his bandmates Braeden LeMasters and Cole Preston, have already been playing music together for a decade. “(LeMasters) and I met when we were 9 years old, through acting, and hit it off,” Minnette said in an interview with Billboard. “We shared this love of classic rock music, and at 11 we were writing these funny songs, with a dream of one day starting a rock band.”

Wallows is an LA-based independent trio that make the not-so-nice things in life a little bit more manageable with their soul eater of a mix of shoegaze and alternative rock. Their breakthrough single “Pleaser” gathered over 5 million streams in Spotify, and soared to #2 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 Chart!