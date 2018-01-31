If y’all don’t know who Sandwich is, well that explains why you’re having a midlife crisis (even when you’ve not yet reached the middle of your life). Long story short, Sandwich is a shapeshifting rock n’ roll beast that consists of Raimund Marasigan, Diego Castillo, Mike Dizon, Myrene Academia, and Mong Alcarazhas. The band has received SEVERAL nominations and awards all throughout their career; they basically owned the local scene, and honestly, even after 2 long decades, they still do. They’re definitely the OGs.

Back in February of 1998, Raimund Marasigan and Diego Castillo fulfilled their aspiration of working together —thus Sandwich became Sandwich. On the same year, the band fortunately scored a deal with BMG Records which successfully led to the release of the band’s first ever album Grip Stand Throw, in which Butterfly Carnival exploded on the airwaves.