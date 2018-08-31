We always have that one band, one album, one distinct sound we catch ourselves running all the way to whenever a series of events take place in our sad, sad lives. Be it stumbling upon an old photo of yourself, stalking an ex’s Instagram account, losing a friend, losing a job, losing, well, anything, or when you just really feel like sulking in the shower.

In my case, I always take a one-way ticket to Death Cab For Cutie‘s discography. However, it isn’t a requirement to be down in the dumps for you to appreciate what they do; when you’re feeling like shit, the music is sad. When you’re happy, the music is carefree. Their sound just fits perfectly with every emotion.

I didn’t realize how powerful this quintet was until I found myself back in my college dorm, looking for ways to escape actuality. Of course, just like any other pat in the back, the Washington-based band serves as a safe space for our ears.

Composed of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Jason McGerr, and Dave Depper, Death Cab For Cutie formed in 1997 & rose from being a side project to becoming one of the most sought-after groups in the scene!

With modest results, their latest full-length effort Thank You For Today caught us by surprise. Released on August 17, the 10-track album features must-hear songs such as “Autumn Love“, “Summer Years“, “I Dreamt We Spoke Again“, and one with a vocal cameo from CHVRCHES‘ Lauren Mayberry, “Northern Lights“.