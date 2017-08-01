This month, we sold our souls to Queens of the Stone Age.

The band released their debut album back in 1998 that brimmed with metal-inflected riffs and a young and ambitious Josh Homme. It’s no secret that their avant-garde stoner rock music was impeccable then, and still is now.

Fun fact: before Queens Of The Stone Age became a thing, they originally called their band Gamma Ray.

The ‘No-One-Knows’ rock ‘n rollers have officially teamed up with ‘Uptown Funk’ producer Mark Ronson for their new album ‘Villains’ that’s set for release on August 25. The band casually teased us with a new track ‘Feet Don’t Fail Me’ in a trailer posted on their website. The album revelation video had a touch of their own classic sense of humor (and obviously Josh’s deadpan aesthetics).

Who knew an alternative rock band would consider partnering up with a producer who has worked with mainstream artists like Bruno Mars and Adele? It may seem frightening at first, but it sure as hell sounds exciting. We’re sure it’s going to be f*cking tight.