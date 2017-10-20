Canada loved and treasured Downie, and he loved it just as much.
The Tragically Hip‘s frontman Gord Downie has passed away last Tuesday, October 17. The statement was released on the band’s official Twitter account and website.
Months after being diagnosed in December 2015, Downie announced his illness. “It is my difficult duty today to tell you that Gord Downie’s brain tumour is incurable,” neuro-oncologist James Perry told a news conference at the time of its announcement.
Statement – https://t.co/vOTvlJ2jqA pic.twitter.com/Z6dHmr1xpM
— The Tragically Hip (@thehipdotcom) October 18, 2017
In light of Gord’s love for his country, the heartbroken Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—a known Tragically Hip fan—released a statement on Wednesday, a day after Downie’s passing. “He was the frontman of one of Canada’s most iconic bands, a rock star, artist, and poet whose evocative lyrics came to define a country,” Trudeau said. “The Tragically Hip’s music invited us to explore placed we had never been — from Mistaken Point to Churchill — and helped us understand each other, while capturing the complexity and vastness of the place we call home,” the statement said.
There will never be another one like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend.
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017
Celebrities and public figures have resorted to twitter to convey their pain and sadness upon the late singer’s death.
RIP Gord Downie. 🇨🇦
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 18, 2017
Husband, father, poet, activist, icon & fearless performer, Gord Downie, has passed. Thank you for inspiring so many w/ a life well-lived. 💔 pic.twitter.com/y1NrHae1Qy
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 18, 2017
RIP Gord Downie. I join his fans, family friends and Tragically Hip mourning the loss to cancer of this beloved Canadian icon. @thehipdotcom pic.twitter.com/6xTOInFKhA
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 19, 2017
A True Canadian
Rest In Peace Gord Downie. https://t.co/FIM8Yq1LIC pic.twitter.com/oJvY8UZNJ6
— Neil Young (@Neilyoung) October 19, 2017
Goodbye Gord Downie, gone way to soon. Canada will never quite be the same without you. A champion to the end, Oh Canada! pic.twitter.com/9ZrlXhu2gG
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 19, 2017
Leave a comment