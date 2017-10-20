The Tragically Hip‘s frontman Gord Downie has passed away last Tuesday, October 17. The statement was released on the band’s official Twitter account and website.

Months after being diagnosed in December 2015, Downie announced his illness. “It is my difficult duty today to tell you that Gord Downie’s brain tumour is incurable,” neuro-oncologist James Perry told a news conference at the time of its announcement.