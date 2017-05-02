In an interview with Australian news company MusicFeeds, bassist Mike Drint, revealed that Green Day has “a ton of Machiavellian catalogue of shit lying around.” Looking back to their songs from 10 to 20 years ago, he said that there is so much stuff that fans haven’t heard yet. Some eventually morphed into new songs over the years that came, while some other good songs just didn’t make it in the records; but he believes it will all come out at some point:



“I don’t know when they’ll see the light of day, but me and [frontman] Billie always said ‘at some point everything comes out in the wash…. We’re not in any hurry to do that because this band has never really been in the business of looking backwards,” he chuckles. “Maybe someday when we’re older, then we’ll look back. At this point, I have stopped and smelled the roses finally, I think. And it’s nice to look back and go ‘Wow, we really have accomplished a lot of stuff!’ But I don’t think we’ll be exhuming any old demo tapes at this point right now [laughs].”