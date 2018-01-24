If you weren’t able to make it to last year’s UP Fair, well you’re in luck! Because you can win weeklong passes to UP Fair 2018 when you attend the UP Fair: Gig Series 2 TOMORROW, January 25 at El Pueblo, Ortigas!
We all know that University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) is the home of the biggest, most renown musicians in the Philippines, such as Ryan Cayabyab, Dong Abay, Ebe Dancel, Eraserheads and a lot more!
UP Fair is an annual 5-day student-ran event that promotes both music and all sorts of advocacies; merging 2 powerful things into one compelling force.
The first UP Fair: Gig Series of the year took place at CustomThread Café, Holy Spirit Drive, Quezon City with ST. WOLF opening the show. Were you busy that day? It’s fine, there are more gigs lined up for you guys, and there’s always tomorrow…literally.
The second Gig Series will be held tomorrow, January 25 at 12 Monkeys, El Pueblo, Ortigas. Featuring performances by Kjwan, Asch, Dayaw, Carousel Casualties, Hollowburn, Sound Architects, and Sofa Sky!
“UP Fair: Sa Tugtog Mo’y Buhay” is set to kickoff on February 13 to 17 at the UP Sunken Garden in Diliman, Quezon City.
Feb 13: REV
“Rev” aims to uphold democracy.
Lineup:
BP Valenzuela
Philia
Rice Lucido
Dong Abay
Markus Highway
Bobby Balingit
The Jerks
Luna
Slapshock
Queso
Greyhoundz
Pugo en da Band
Smooth Sal Sweet
Carmensita Cordcoil
The Roomhoppers
The MotherCampers
Ben&Ben
Autotelic
Sileph
The General Stirke
Plagpul
Lion and The Scouts
Up Repertory Company
Sinagbayan
Feb 14: FLAMES
“Flames” aims to celebrate all forms of love! (definitely the perfect Valentine’s date!)
Lineup (wait for further updates):
MYMP
Moonstar88
Gracenote
Rivermaya
Gloc9
Ebe Dancel
Ben&Ben
Itchyworms
UDD
Feb 15: ELEMENTS
“Elements” aims to uphold human rights.
Lineup (wait for further updates):
Brisom
BennyBunnyBand
KISSLING!
Soapdish
Lunar Lights
Mayonnaise
Rocksteddy
Itchyworms
Ben&Ben
Leanne & Naara
Gloc-9
Adminus
Parokya Ni Edgar
Sponge Cola
The Ridleys
Bandido
Pusakalye
Sunday Radio
Feb 16: COSMOS
“Cosmos” wishes to promote equality and freedom of expression for all.
Lineup (wait for further updates):
Ben&Ben
Callalily
Hale
Mayonnaise
Munimuni
Itchyworms
IV OF SPADES
Silent Sanctuary
Feb 17: ROOTS
You may purchase tickets to UP Fair 2018 during their gig tomorrow at 12 Monkeys, Ortigas.
P80 – UP Diliman Student Discount (Bring your valid student ID)
P160 – General Admission Tickets
Or you can just purchase them thru the links below:
February 13 – platinumlist.net/rev
February 14 – platinumlist.net/flames
February 15 – platinumlist.net/elements
February 16 – platinumlist.net/cosmos
February 17 – platinumlist.net/roots
For more, announcements and updates, swing by UP Fair’s official Facebook page.
