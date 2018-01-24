We all know that University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) is the home of the biggest, most renown musicians in the Philippines, such as Ryan Cayabyab, Dong Abay, Ebe Dancel, Eraserheads and a lot more!

UP Fair is an annual 5-day student-ran event that promotes both music and all sorts of advocacies; merging 2 powerful things into one compelling force.

The first UP Fair: Gig Series of the year took place at CustomThread Café, Holy Spirit Drive, Quezon City with ST. WOLF opening the show. Were you busy that day? It’s fine, there are more gigs lined up for you guys, and there’s always tomorrow…literally.

The second Gig Series will be held tomorrow, January 25 at 12 Monkeys, El Pueblo, Ortigas. Featuring performances by Kjwan, Asch, Dayaw, Carousel Casualties, Hollowburn, Sound Architects, and Sofa Sky!