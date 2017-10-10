Before the trailer’s release, a fan asked Rian Johnson on Twitter whether or not to watch the trailer (well y’know, because of spoilers and all). “I am legitimately torn,” the director wrote in respone. “If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it.”

I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood….. https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017

Fans interpreted his words as a red flag, and that staying away from the new trailer is a way to save yourselves from spoilers. Buuuut, his words were just taken out of context, apparently. “That wording is misleading – I said IF you want to come in totally 100% clean, avoid the trailer,” Johnson said in a Twitter response to Entertainment Weekly about the director’s original tweet.

Anyway, now that we know that the trailer’s safe and spoiler-free, here you guys go!