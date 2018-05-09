1/2 of Metallica performed ABBA‘s classic ‘Dancing Queen‘ during their “doodle segment” at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm.

Well, Hammett and Trujillo really seemed to be digging the dancing queen that night, and the fans were really into it as well!

The LA-based band’s drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich, told Rolling Stone that Metallica is definitely still stronger than ever! “It was, like, ‘Holy fuck, people really still care about this band in ways that you stopped taking for granted literally decades ago,” he said. “It was very inspiring and kind of eye-opening… Doing a stadium run seemed like the perfect thing on the back of how well this record has been received and all the good will that’s out there in Metallica’s world right now.“