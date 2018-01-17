My Chemical Romance actually posted The Black Parade is Dead! on their YouTube. Why do they insist on randomly giving people heart attacks like that?
My heart sunk when I found an update from My Chemical Romance‘s YouTube account—for a moment there I thought they had released a new song or something, but I forgot about the whole breakup thing.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t a new song.
Fortunately, they uploaded over 2-hours of their theatrical ‘The Black Parade Is Dead!‘ concert from way back 2007; featuring 33 live tracks.
