My Chemical Romance actually posted The Black Parade is Dead! on their YouTube. Why do they insist on randomly giving people heart attacks like that?

My heart sunk when I found an update from My Chemical Romance‘s YouTube account—for a moment there I thought they had released a new song or something, but I forgot about the whole breakup thing.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a new song.

Fortunately, they uploaded over 2-hours of their theatrical ‘The Black Parade Is Dead!‘ concert from way back 2007; featuring 33 live tracks.

17 Jan 2018
