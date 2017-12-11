During Queens of the Stone Age’s set last night in California, Josh Homme got a little too carried away in his performance, and kicked photographer Chelsea Lauren, in the head. Due to injuries, Lauren was brought straight to the hospital after the show. Still, that was a dick move.

“It was obviously very intentional,” the photographer told Variety. “The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera, and my camera connects with my face, really hard. He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full-blown kicked me in the face.”

Homme offered an apology by posting 2 tweets: A short written statement posted just a few hours after the incident, and a video, posted minutes ago. In the tweeted statement, he explained that he was “in a state of being lost in perfromance”, which led him into kicking various equipment on stage. “Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren.”

The frontman just went full on crazy throughout his show. He took out a knife and casually cut himself in the head. That’s a pretty pro-wrestler move if I must say so myself. That’s not at all though, he dissed Muse for headlining the show after their set and yelled “fuck Muse!”, he also encouraged his fans to boo him, called the crowd “retards”, and flipped double middle fingers at them. DUDE, calm down.