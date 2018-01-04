Victor Surge (Eric Knudsen) introduced one of the first few memes in the cyberworld, Slender Man, the internet’s boogeyman, back in 2009.

Children of the 21st century were in for a scarefest, as stories about Slender Man circulated all over Creepy Pasta and even Tumblr. The S-man (no one calls him that but I’m just tryna sound cool) is depicted as an extremely tall, thin, faceless dude in a black suit and a red tie. Years after the creepy meme’s prominence, a freeware indie-developed video game called ‘Slender: The Eight Pages‘ was launched and developed by Mark J. Hadley.

And now here we are, watching a horrifying trailer to Slender Man’s movie. Slender Man is set for a May 18th release via Screen Gems.