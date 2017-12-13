Gift giving doesn’t always have to be expensive. Go on, treat ‘yo ears!
Give Michael Bublé and Mariah Carrey a break, guys. Your Christmas playlists are getting waaaay predictable, so let’s spice it up a wee bit by providing the perfect alternative Christmas spin. It doesn’t matter if you’re Grinch, a festive elf or an atheist; this playlist is all you need to speed up December!
1. The Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)
This song is pretty much self-explanatory. Who wants a fight on Christmas day anyway?
2. Never Shout Never – Under The Mistletoe ft. Dia Frampton
I was planning on adding Chris Drew’s most iconic Christmas carol “30 Days” to the list, but I thought nahhh, let me just add it to my “Christmas songs that are getting old” list instead. So here’s a heartwarming duet with Dia Frampton.
3. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – All I Want For Christmas
All I want for Christmas is to see Yeah Yeah Yeahs caroling at my front door. I would die.
4. Guns N’ Roses – White Christmas
Sick and tired of the cheesy Christmas bliss? Here, let Guns N’ Roses serenade you while you munch on your festive ham.
5. Mac DeMarco – White Christma$
Okay, maybe you weren’t prepared for Guns N’ Roses. So here’s a more stoner-friendly version of White Christmas. Wanna put up a Christmas Tree between DeMarco’s two front teeth?
6. My Chemical Romance – All I Want For Christmas Is You
Ah of course. The list isn’t complete without the Greek gods of emos, My Chemical Romance!
7. The Killers – Don’t Shoot Me Santa
Yep. The Killers begging for their lives. Sounds a bit ironic if I must say so myself.
8. No Doubt – Oi To The World
I have no words. I just love No Doubt so I’m giving them a golden ticket to be part of this Christmas playlist.
9. Angus & Julia Stone – Heart Full Of Wine
My heart is definitely going to be full of wine and lechon this Christmas.
10. Yellowcard – Christmas Lights
Coldplay is shaking!
11. Simple Plan – Christmas Every Day
Just like every Simple Plan song, this is my life anthem.
12. Vampire Weekend – White Sky
OOOOoooooooUuuuuAwwwwwwwoooo.
13. Barenaked Ladies – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/We Three Kings Feat. Sarah McLachlan
If my life turns into a Christmas movie, I want some kind of shenanigans scene in it set to this song.
14. Julian Casablancas – I Wish It Was Christmas Today
I can’t and won’t blame ‘ya if this is the only Christmas song that you like.
15. The Shins – Wonderful Christmastime
It’s impossible to make Happy Xmas palatable but The Shins actually turned Wonderful Christmastime into something not dreadful.
16. The Maine – Santa Stole My Girlfriend
I hate to break it to you, John O’Callaghan, but Santa Claus is everyone’s dream Sugar Daddy.
17. She & Him – Baby, It’s Cold Outside
She & Him made this song slightly less problematic and creepy.
18. Fall Out Boy – Yule Shoot Your Eye Out
Another year of me convincing people Yule Shoot Your Eye Out is just as much as a Christmas song as Santa Baby
19. All Time Low – Fool’s Holiday
I’ve had this song on and blasting since November.
20. Green Day – Xmas Time Of The Year
Top tip: Xmas Time of the Year by Green Day becomes x3000 better if you play it at 1.25 speed on YouTube.
21. Queen – Thank God It’s Christmas
More like, thank God for Queen!
22. The Smashing Pumpkins – Christmastime
The Smashing Pumpkins recorded this song during sessions for Adore. Too bad they didn’t cover the Peanuts Christmas song, since Billy Corgan could totally pass for a grown-up Charlie Brown.
23. Weezer – The Christmas Song
I would listen to this song all year long if I could.
24. The Futureheads – Christmas Was Better In The 80s
This song is a great discovery! No seriously, I just found this song 5 minutes ago.
25. LCD Soundsystem – Christmas Will Break Your Heart
Put your drinks up for yet another hipster Christmas, ladies and gentlemen!
Leave a comment