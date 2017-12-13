Gift giving doesn’t always have to be expensive. Go on, treat ‘yo ears!

Photo: http://mac-demarco.com

Give Michael Bublé and Mariah Carrey a break, guys. Your Christmas playlists are getting waaaay predictable, so let’s spice it up a wee bit by providing the perfect alternative Christmas spin. It doesn’t matter if you’re Grinch, a festive elf or an atheist; this playlist is all you need to speed up December!

1. The Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)

This song is pretty much self-explanatory. Who wants a fight on Christmas day anyway?

2. Never Shout Never – Under The Mistletoe ft. Dia Frampton

I was planning on adding Chris Drew’s most iconic Christmas carol “30 Days” to the list, but I thought nahhh, let me just add it to my “Christmas songs that are getting old” list instead. So here’s a heartwarming duet with Dia Frampton.

3. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – All I Want For Christmas

All I want for Christmas is to see Yeah Yeah Yeahs caroling at my front door. I would die.

4. Guns N’ Roses – White Christmas

Sick and tired of the cheesy Christmas bliss? Here, let Guns N’ Roses serenade you while you munch on your festive ham.

5. Mac DeMarco – White Christma$

Okay, maybe you weren’t prepared for Guns N’ Roses. So here’s a more stoner-friendly version of White Christmas. Wanna put up a Christmas Tree between DeMarco’s two front teeth?

6. My Chemical Romance – All I Want For Christmas Is You

Ah of course. The list isn’t complete without the Greek gods of emos, My Chemical Romance!

7. The Killers – Don’t Shoot Me Santa

Yep. The Killers begging for their lives. Sounds a bit ironic if I must say so myself.

8. No Doubt – Oi To The World

I have no words. I just love No Doubt so I’m giving them a golden ticket to be part of this Christmas playlist.

9. Angus & Julia Stone – Heart Full Of Wine

My heart is definitely going to be full of wine and lechon this Christmas.

10. Yellowcard – Christmas Lights

Coldplay is shaking!

11. Simple Plan – Christmas Every Day

Just like every Simple Plan song, this is my life anthem.

12. Vampire Weekend – White Sky

OOOOoooooooUuuuuAwwwwwwwoooo.

13. Barenaked Ladies – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen/We Three Kings Feat. Sarah McLachlan

If my life turns into a Christmas movie, I want some kind of shenanigans scene in it set to this song.

14. Julian Casablancas – I Wish It Was Christmas Today

I can’t and won’t blame ‘ya if this is the only Christmas song that you like.

15. The Shins – Wonderful Christmastime

It’s impossible to make Happy Xmas palatable but The Shins actually turned Wonderful Christmastime into something not dreadful.

16. The Maine – Santa Stole My Girlfriend

I hate to break it to you, John O’Callaghan, but Santa Claus is everyone’s dream Sugar Daddy.

17. She & Him – Baby, It’s Cold Outside

She & Him made this song slightly less problematic and creepy.

18. Fall Out Boy – Yule Shoot Your Eye Out

Another year of me convincing people Yule Shoot Your Eye Out is just as much as a Christmas song as Santa Baby

19. All Time Low – Fool’s Holiday

I’ve had this song on and blasting since November.

20. Green Day – Xmas Time Of The Year

Top tip: Xmas Time of the Year by Green Day becomes x3000 better if you play it at 1.25 speed on YouTube.

21. Queen – Thank God It’s Christmas

More like, thank God for Queen!

22. The Smashing Pumpkins – Christmastime

The Smashing Pumpkins recorded this song during sessions for Adore. Too bad they didn’t cover the Peanuts Christmas song, since Billy Corgan could totally pass for a grown-up Charlie Brown.

23. Weezer – The Christmas Song

I would listen to this song all year long if I could.

24. The Futureheads – Christmas Was Better In The 80s

This song is a great discovery! No seriously, I just found this song 5 minutes ago.

25. LCD Soundsystem – Christmas Will Break Your Heart