Top music streaming platform Spotify is still growing bigger than ever. I mean seriously, in this day and age, who doesn’t use Spotify? It’s quick and easy to use. Plus you can still play music without paying a hundred bucks a month. That is, if you don’t mind it being on shuffle. I even made playlists for everything! A birthday party playlist, a shower playlist, a gym playlist, a work playlist, and even a playlist for my funeral.

But this isn’t about Spotify. No, it’s not.

YouTube is gearing up for a paid music service next spring. My thoughts on that? I’m not entirely sure, really. It could either be a huge flop or not, we’ll never know.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube might be launching this to “appease record-indusrty executives”

The Spotify rival is reportedly referred to as “Remix”, Bloomberg reports. It’s set to launch on March 2018. The video-streaming website is in talks with Sony and Universal, and has already secured an agreement with Warner Music, which I think bodes well for YouTube’s upcoming project.