Yuchengco Museum will celebrate International Museum Day on Friday, May 18, by offering free admission to all its exhibitions and galleries!
Every year since 1977, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has organized International Museum Day every May 18th to highlight the role of museums as institutions that serve society and its development. “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures, and development of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace among peoples,” shares ICOM President Dr. Hans-Martin Hinz. This year’s celebration of International Museum Day particularly focuses on “Hyperconnected museums – New approaches, new publics.”
What’s on at Yuchengco Museum
See works by Filipino painters, National Artists, and esteemed modernists through prints, paintings, and sculptures throughout our museum . Learn more about the Yuchengco family, the Yuchengco Group of Companies, and our National Hero Jose Rizal at the fourth floor galleries.
The museum is located at RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala and Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenues, Makati. Museum hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (632) 889-1234 or visit www.yuchengcomuseum.org.
