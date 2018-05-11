See works by Filipino painters, National Artists, and esteemed modernists through prints, paintings, and sculptures throughout our museum . Learn more about the Yuchengco family, the Yuchengco Group of Companies, and our National Hero Jose Rizal at the fourth floor galleries.

The museum is located at RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala and Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenues, Makati. Museum hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (632) 889-1234 or visit www.yuchengcomuseum.org.

