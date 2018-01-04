It’s 2018 and we’ve got to start the year right, as we all claim. What better way to do it than to plan ahead and spend our hard earned money on music of course. So here’s a list of records scheduled for a January release.
JANUARY 12
BØRNS – Blue Madonna
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures
JANUARY 19
Fall Out Boy – Mania
Clean Bandit – I Miss You
tUnE-yArDs – I can feel you creep into my private life
The Go! Team – Semicircle
Belle & Sebastian – How to Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2)
JANUARY 26
Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin
Club 8 – Golden Island
Other records we’re excited for this year, so far:
- Palm Rock – Island
- The Wombats – Beautiful
- People Will Ruin Your Life
- Born Ruffians – Uncle, Duke & The Chief
- Superorganism – Superogranism
- Tom Misch – Geography
- Vampire Weekend – Mitsubishi Macchiato
and other albums we’re expecting this year:
- Frank Ocean
- Arctic Monkeys
- Jack White
- Florence + The Machine
- Gorillaz
- Grimes
Tags:
Leave a comment