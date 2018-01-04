It’s 2018 and we’ve got to start the year right, as we all claim. What better way to do it than to plan ahead and spend our hard earned money on music of course.  So here’s a list of records scheduled for a January release.

JANUARY 12
BØRNS – Blue Madonna

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures

JANUARY 19
Fall Out Boy – Mania

Clean Bandit – I Miss You

tUnE-yArDs – I can feel you creep into my private life

The Go! Team – Semicircle

Belle & Sebastian – How to Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2)

JANUARY 26
Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin

Club 8 – Golden Island

Other records we’re excited for this year, so far:

  • Palm Rock – Island
  • The Wombats – Beautiful
  • People Will Ruin Your Life
  • Born Ruffians – Uncle, Duke & The Chief
  • Superorganism – Superogranism
  • Tom Misch – Geography
  • Vampire Weekend – Mitsubishi Macchiato

and other albums we’re expecting this year:

  • Frank Ocean
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Jack White
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Gorillaz
  • Grimes

 

Tags:
04 Jan 2018
0

Leave a comment