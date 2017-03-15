Though there might be those who are skeptical, or a handful who feel out-of-touch with the current state of local music, history has proven consistently that evolution and change always brings out the best in a tried-and-tested art form – and simultaneously inspires innovation and offers a new ethic in defining a certain genre or style.

And without a doubt, the Philippines has always been a wellspring of hardworking talents who both dare to let their voices be heard, and who brave the odds of getting their music out – being a land with an abundance of independent songwriters and music creators.

Which is why MCA Music Inc., one of the largest and continuously adventurous labels in the country, aims to be at the forefront of this creativity and spark the young, independent minds and talents of the finest musicians from our millennia by creating one of the biggest local music festivals yet: GETMUSIC INDIE-GO, an assembly of the finest independent bands and artists from within its world-class roster, to be showcased alongside this generation’s up-and-coming college bands who aren’t afraid to display their wares and know-how side-by-side with the best.

Both an advocacy and an elaborate, first-of-its kind gathering of greats, audiences can expect a wonderfully rich and diverse lineup of bands who have in one way or another stretched the boundaries of traditional music and helped shape what is known to be the “millennial-sound”: from the dance-rock infused power pop that is AUTOTELIC, the smooth and sexy, R&B-flavored sound of acts like SUD, JENSEN & THE FLIPS, CONSCIOUS & THE GOODNESS and MILESEXPERIENCE, the immensely catchy electronic styling of SOMEDAYDREAM, the spit-fire rap & hip-hop of NINNO, the jangly, indie-pop strains of femme favorites SHE’S ONLY SIXTEEN, the modern rock/electronic artist and all-around darling of the music scene REESE LANSANGAN, up to former URBANDUB vocalist/guitarist/chief songwriter GABBY ALIPE’s new groundbreaking solo material (among many others…), GETMUSIC INDIE-GO promises to be anything but your run-of-the-mill concert: because the festival also features international MCA Music artist, Malaysia’s powerhouse rock outfit AN HONEST MISTAKE, who promise to bring the goods and the proverbial house down as well, and prove that this is – indeed – a celebration that’s going to be heard, and one that will make waves, around the world.

GETMUSIC INDIE-GO happens on May 20th, 2017 at the Mall of Asia Arena, and tickets are available through SM Tickets starting March 15th. Ticket prices are: VIP Standing – Php4000, VIP Seated – Php3200, Lower Box – Php 2500, Upper Box – Php 1000 and General Admission at Php600. Interested parties can either log on to their site, or call +632.470.2222 for inquiries and reservations. Fans can also keep posted to MCA Music’s Facebook page: https://web.facebook.com/mcamusic for more information on developments of the show.

Support Local Music! See you at the show!