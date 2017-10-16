Join us in the spirit of A NEW HOPE as WAT UP continues their MIX series in an appropriately STAR WARS themed gig/costume party. Happening in October 27, 2017 at Saguijo Bar + Events, we invite all citizens of the Galactic Empire as we bring the joys of Chalmun’s Cantina right here in the shores of Philippines. We may not be having Figrin D’an in the line up, but these fresh acts are so explosive— they’ll bring the Empire to its knees!

Our musical acts Rob & The Hitmen, Where’s Ramona?, LaLuna, Out of Order

Shutter LIFE, Createurs, and Tonight We Sleep will rock Saguijo and turn it into our shore’s very own Cantina. Prizes will be given away as well to the best group/individual with a perfect STAR WARS costume!

Search your feelings, you know it to be true… that you want to come and party the night away with us Underdogs. We know that was from Empire Strikes Back, but we have to convince you anyways! We better see you there or you’re with the Dark Side! And nobody wants to be an Anakin now, don’t we?