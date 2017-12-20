For all you lazy bastards out there, we’ve gathered a bunch of upcoming events around the Metro for your convenience. Go on, slap ’em in your planners!
Event description: Liga Artist Group and KE present: Jingle Bell RAK! Join us in Pablo’s Pub and Restaurant this December 20 as we welcome the Jingle Bell season with our RAK!
Catch amazing performances by:
Ang Bagong Luto Ni Enriquez
KE
The Morning Episodes
Slow Sink
Pinkmen
Kremesoda
P200 Entrance with a free cocktail!
Liga Artist Group – Promoting awareness of Filipino culture through art
Cover photo by Maqui Castelo
Event description: Oh Voodoo Children, Voodoo Children
Come let Memory Drawers, Space Onigiri, Blue Jean Junkies and Shamanism take up all your sweet time for one last round this year.
/They’ll give it right back to ya one of these days./
P200 at the door with free shot!
3. Celsitudo
Event description: 5 years later, the circle only grows bigger. Come hang with us this December 21th in Caferista as Project Redux brings together some of Manila’s newest talents.
Performances by:
Odd Vision
Lui.
ALU
diliwariw
AHJU$$I
Asch
ｙｏｕｎｇｓｌｅｅｐｙｂｏｉ
11 Brixton St., Kapitolyo, Pasig
Free admission
Event description: FREE ADMISSION. Come early for Happy Hour and Dinner!
‘Closure’ will be released Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 12 Monkeys Music Hall & Pub. Featuring performances by Prank Sinatra, Veronica and I, and Sugar Hiccup! See ‘ya.
Event description: Summer is just around the corner, but you don’t need to wait any longer. Start the year with a bang and bring the whole gang to, SUNKISSED! The Wants’ first music video launch and the first pool gig of the year! 🌞 👄
Enjoy good food and great music with performances by:
LONER
St. Vincent and The Grenadines
Chairman Mouse
Space Onigiri
Perkywasted
Rusty Machines
The Wants
Preselling tickets are Php 250 until 5 p.m. and Php 300 after 5 p.m. (Inclusive one 1 beer/ non alchoholic beverage and shot)
For ticket inquiries, contact 09777881337
6. Munzinelupa
Event description: We’re bringing zines to Muntinlupa City! ✨ Asshulz, Crispy Panda & Martie Rosales in partnership with Caterwauls & Picked Cafe & Gallery present:
MUNZINELUPA
Jan. 27, 2018 (Sat) | 1PM-7PM
Zines! Music! Films! Coffee! Talks!
Free entrance
Poster by Czae Arbis
For inquiries, contact mac.arboleda@gmail.com or text 09158608023.
More details soon.
Event description: LINEUP AND MORE DETAILS SOON!
Event description: The Playback Music Festival is the music fest for every 90’s kid out there!
The first-ever throwback music festival in the country is set to give you a nostalgic journey down memory lane.
Relive the best music and memories of the late 90s and early 2000s, and be ready to sing your hearts out as Playback Music Festival gives you Blue, Vertical Horizon, Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer, Stephen Speaks and our very own homegrown bands to perform their greatest hits!
Not only that, get to see the most iconic retro video games, movie and tv series screenings, fashion styles and so much more, all in one venue!
Playback Music Festival is happening on February 10, 2018 at the Circuit Makati Event Grounds from 4PM until 12MN.
LINEUP:
-Vertical Horizon
-Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer
-Blue
-Stephen Speaks
-Rivermaya
-Moonstar 88
-MYMP
Early bird tickets now available at all SM Tickets outlets and online: www.smtickets.com
Event description: Welcome to the official event page of STICKER CON MNL 2018!
Sticker Con MNL is going to be the biggest gathering of some of the best local sticker artists, fans, and collectors under one roof! Ready your journals, gadgets, notebooks, and more as we do some massive sticker bombing and hoarding this March 10, 2018, Saturday, 10am-7pm, at the JYC Hall B of Bayanihan Center, Pioneer St., Pasig City! 🙂
Event description: A new adventure begins as we recharge for another round of Wanderland Music & Arts Festival! Now on our 6th run of bringing wonder to to the loyal #WanderlandCommunity, we’re levelling it up at the Filinvest City Event Grounds, Alabang on March 10, 2018!
UNLOCKED: 8 OUT OF 13 ACTS 👾
Kodaline
FKJ
Lauv
QUEST
Ben&Ben
IV OF SPADES
#Wanderband2018 Champion, Basically Saturday Night
#Wanderband2018 Finalist, Carousel Casualties
Gain entry to Wanderland Pixels at SM Tickets outlets or wanderlandfestival.com — Regular Wanderer (PHP 4800+), Star Wanderer (PHP 8000+), Wanderbuddies bundle for 5 tickets (PHP 20,000+), & Star Wanderbuddies bundle for 5 tickets (PHP 35,000+). Prices are exclusive of ticket service charge.
Dare to explore Wanderland Pixels — Ready. Set. Wander!
Presented by Globe Telecom
A festival by Karpos Multimedia
