Event description: The Playback Music Festival is the music fest for every 90’s kid out there!

The first-ever throwback music festival in the country is set to give you a nostalgic journey down memory lane.

Relive the best music and memories of the late 90s and early 2000s, and be ready to sing your hearts out as Playback Music Festival gives you Blue, Vertical Horizon, Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer, Stephen Speaks and our very own homegrown bands to perform their greatest hits!

Not only that, get to see the most iconic retro video games, movie and tv series screenings, fashion styles and so much more, all in one venue!

Playback Music Festival is happening on February 10, 2018 at the Circuit Makati Event Grounds from 4PM until 12MN.

LINEUP:

-Vertical Horizon

-Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer

-Blue

-Stephen Speaks

-Rivermaya

-Moonstar 88

-MYMP

Early bird tickets now available at all SM Tickets outlets and online: www.smtickets.com