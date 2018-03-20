Frontmant Trent Reznor finally announced the coming of Nine Inch Nails‘ third EP that will cap off their trilogy series that was continued with Add Violence last July. The long-awaited EP is set to be released before the end of June, according to Reznor.

The band then explained the reason behind the delay. They “started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all.”

“As we finished Add Violence, we found ourselves … it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for—what has become the third EP—to reveal itself to us.”