Here’s the list of the new music we added this week, Feb 05, 2018.
Anna Burch – Quit The Curse
Franco – All Nighter
Awolnation – Handyman
Hovvdy – In The Sun
CHVRCHES – Get Out
Belle and Sebastian – Show Me The Sun
Bahamas – Bad Boys Need Love Too
Jack White – Corporation
Slow Pulp – Preoccupied
JMSN – So Badly
Soccer Moommy – Cool
Ultimate Painting – Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore
Cold War Kids – Free To Breathe
Farewell Fairweather feat Josh Villena – Sakali
Sandwich – Time Lapse
True Faith – Ako At Si Michael
