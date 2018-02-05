Black Mirror failed to predict this one.
“Human Uber,” developed in Japan, provides a way to attend events remotely using another person’s body. “It’s surprisingly natural” says its inventor, Jin Rekimoto of Sony #emtechasia pic.twitter.com/WZHPVcZ6M0
— will knight (@willknight) January 30, 2018
Okay, so maybe not all of us are avid concert-goers, no matter how much of a fan we are. The collective concert sweat, the sneaky pickpockets, the rowdy pushers, the hardcore fans are just not our thing, and that’s okay! Because now you can…well, kinda watch your favorite band/artist perform onstage, with the help of an iPad and an actual human being a.k.a a the human Uber.
There’s a new prototype called the ChameleonMask that was debuted in Singapore, according to NYMag. Thanks to Jun Rekimoto, you can now pay someone to attend concerts and all sorts of events for you. Cool.
“A surrogate user wears a mask-shaped display that shows a remote user’s live face, and a voice channel transmits a remote user’s voice.” Rekimoto wrote on his website.
This is what the official website of ChamelonMask had to say about the prototype: “By wearing the mask, we can be someone else and also someone can be our surrogates. The remote user can not only communicate with people who are not in the same place but also communicate physically by making direction such as body gesture with surrogate’s limbs.”
