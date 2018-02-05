Okay, so maybe not all of us are avid concert-goers, no matter how much of a fan we are. The collective concert sweat, the sneaky pickpockets, the rowdy pushers, the hardcore fans are just not our thing, and that’s okay! Because now you can…well, kinda watch your favorite band/artist perform onstage, with the help of an iPad and an actual human being a.k.a a the human Uber.

There’s a new prototype called the ChameleonMask that was debuted in Singapore, according to NYMag. Thanks to Jun Rekimoto, you can now pay someone to attend concerts and all sorts of events for you. Cool.