No need to wake up, ‘cuz you ain’t dreaming—It’s happening. It’s actually happening.
Our all-time fave reverb-heavy independent rock band Beach Fossils are flying to Manila on March 14! In all honesty, this announcement caught me off-guard. I was just tryna enjoy my tea while working on some few things for The Vein when Independent Play suddenly posted an announcement on their Facebook page!
Venue TBA, but I heard that there’s an easter egg on the band’s Spotify page hinting where the venue would be. The Social House, Makati maybe?
Tickets will go on sale on February 5, Monday! So keep your eyes peeled!
