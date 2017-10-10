Beck is coming to Asia for two shows only, and both are in Tokyo! Tickets are already available!

Rakuten

Ticketflap

Monday, October 23rd

Nihon Budokan, Tokyo

12,000JPY (tax incl. / Arena standing)

12,000JPY (tax incl. / Seated S)

9,000JPY (tax incl. / Seated A) SOLD OUT

Tuesday, October 24th

Shinkiba Studio Coast, Tokyo

12,000JPY (tax incl. / All Standing plus 1drink charge) SOLD OUT

Beck will release his eagerly anticipated thirteenth studio album Colors on October 13th.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Beck (with the exception of “Wow” produced by Beck and Cole M.G.N., and “Fix Me” produced by Beck), Colors is Beck’s first full length offering of new material since 2014’s Morning Phase that took the Album of the Year top honors at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, as well as Best Rock Album and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) category