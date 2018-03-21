Not only did P!ATD play at a surprise secret show in Ohio, they also took the opportunity to introduce their new bassist Nicole Row to their fans!

Row is a live bassist who will be replacing the band’s touring bassist Dallon Weekes, who unfortunately announced his departure last year.

“Okay… I can finally say it,” Nicole took to Instagram to express her gratitude. “Playing bass for Panic! At The Disco! Love these dudes so much already. Not only the band, but the whole team is incredible. So grateful to be a part of this crew. Love you all.”