It’s going to be their first release since their 2015 album ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.

Guess who’s back with more music in their back pocket? Florence + The Machine!

The Florence Welch-fronted band (finally) launched their official Instagram account to share the news about their upcoming single ‘Hunger‘ and its scheduled May 3 release.

Hunger‘ could potentially be the lead single from their upcoming album!

HUNGER Single out May 3 Video directed by @a.g.rojas Photos by @vincenthaycock

Also, the band released an exclusive single for this year’s Record Store Day called ‘Sky Full of Song.

Listen to ‘Sky Full Of Song’

02 May 2018
