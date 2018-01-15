Here’s the list of the tracks we’ve included today, January 15!
Cheats – Printers
Frankie Cosmos – Jesse
David Byrne – Everybody’s Coming To My House
Dream Wife – Hey Heartbreaker
Current Joys – Become The Warm Jets
Insecure Men – Teenage Toy
Franz Ferdinand – Feel The Love Go
Freak – Everyone’s The Same
Jack White – Connected By Love
Jay Som – Pirouette
Prism Tats – Daggers
Son Lux – Slowly
Shaw – Learning To Ride A Bike
Sonny Smith feat. Angel Olsen – Burnin’ Up
Tino Valentino – Work It Out
Until The Ribbon Breaks – My Love
The Go! Team – All The Way Live
Wendyfix – Ridge
Belle and Sebastian – The Same Star
