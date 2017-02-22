Incubus premiered the lyric video for its newly-released track “Nimble Bastard” on Billboard, and it’s literally fire.

While lyrics like “Has it come to this?/ We’re stuck in the weeds/ I get it, I’m not perfect/ I was never trying to be” move across the screen, a film reel slides through images of different scenes from skate parks, a studio session and even a pretty damn adorable dog. Eventually, the film begins to burn until a brick wall in the frame is all that’s left.

Speaking on the track, the band tells Billboard, “’Nimble Bastard’ was born of my fascination and loving envy for a couple of people in my life who have this kind of amazing adaptability. If they’re at their lowest point, they just bounce back and learn these incredible lessons from being knocked down.”Incubus is on track to release their eighth studio album 8 on April 21 and will also embark on a North American headlining tour, their first since 2015, with special guest Jimmy Eat World beginning in July.

Check out tour dates and watch the “Nimble Bastard” lyric video below.