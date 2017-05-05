Ang Bandang Shirley collaborates with Moonleaf Tea Shop to release an exclusive special edition summer drink called “It’s Maginhawa”

MANILA– The beloved indie-rock group Ang Bandang Shirley ruminates on the different meanings and connotations of the word “Maginhawa” in their newest single. With temperatures rising in the summer heat, their kindhearted response was to collaborate with renowned tea shop establishment Moonleaf, to produce what may be the first OPM beverage, the “It’s Maginhawa” drink.

WATCH Ang Bandang Shirley’s “It’s Maginhawa” Summer Drink Video Plug

The band will also release an accompanying music video directed by Patrick Visenio and Patrick Vinalay (VisVin) that overflows with the nostalgic exuberance of the famed Quezon City street to which the band’s drink (and song) pay homage to, as well as the refreshingly cool feeling of young wistful love that will make you say “aaah.”

Aaah.

