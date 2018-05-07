Blaster Silonga, Zild Benitez, and Badjao de Castro, took to social media to reveal the lead vocalist’s departure from the band. According to them, Salonga left “to continue with his personal endeavors.”

Now a trio, the band will still continue on as IV OF SPADES. “Despite the circumstances, we will continue to create and share more music and to play on our shows in the coming weeks,” the remaining members stated.