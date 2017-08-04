It’s been more than a month since the attack of the Maute group in the city of Marawi. As our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters who are affected by the ongoing conflict, over 30 local acts from Jampack Music are brought together to provide assistance and raise funds for the victims of fighting in Marawi.

‘Jam For Peace’ is a music show for a cause that will take place in several venues around the metro for the entirety of August and September. Your favorite local artists including The Itchyworms, Sponge Cola, Hale, Tanya Markova, Farewell Fair Weather, Silent Sanctuary and more will be gathering their forces to take a stand.