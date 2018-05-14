Check the list of our new music for the week, May 14!

Area25 – Sink

Arctic Monkeys – Four Out Of Five

Bastille – Quarter Past Midnight

Beach Skulls – Love and Sex

Be Lucid – Patibong

Champagne Drive – Sweet Escape

Con Davison – Somebody Else

Deflectors – Alone

Eldoradio – All We Got Is Time

Fake Shark feat Fionn – Wake Up

Forth Wanderers – Not For Me

Girl Crush – Warm Blooded

Honne feat Tom Misch – Me You

Idle Frets – I Don’t Mind

John Mayer – New Light

Johnny Marr – Hi Hello

Kero Kero Bonito – Time Today

La Loba Negra – Ang Ingay Mo

Olympia – You

Penguin – Get Me Out

Prep feat Reva Dovito – Snake Oil

Saint Raymond – Dancing

Sea Girls – Too Much Fun

Snow Patrol – Empress

Someone – Chain Reaction

The Beths – Future Me Hates Me

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Hunnybee

Wet – Lately

White Denim – Magazin

Yukon Blonde – Love The Way You Are

Follow this Spotify playlist so you’re always in the know! It’s fresh, updated weekly!