Check the list of our new music for the week, May 14!
Area25 – Sink
Arctic Monkeys – Four Out Of Five
Bastille – Quarter Past Midnight
Beach Skulls – Love and Sex
Be Lucid – Patibong
Champagne Drive – Sweet Escape
Con Davison – Somebody Else
Deflectors – Alone
Eldoradio – All We Got Is Time
Fake Shark feat Fionn – Wake Up
Forth Wanderers – Not For Me
Girl Crush – Warm Blooded
Honne feat Tom Misch – Me You
Idle Frets – I Don’t Mind
John Mayer – New Light
Johnny Marr – Hi Hello
Kero Kero Bonito – Time Today
La Loba Negra – Ang Ingay Mo
Olympia – You
Penguin – Get Me Out
Prep feat Reva Dovito – Snake Oil
Saint Raymond – Dancing
Sea Girls – Too Much Fun
Snow Patrol – Empress
Someone – Chain Reaction
The Beths – Future Me Hates Me
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Hunnybee
Wet – Lately
White Denim – Magazin
Yukon Blonde – Love The Way You Are
Follow this Spotify playlist so you’re always in the know! It’s fresh, updated weekly!
Leave a comment