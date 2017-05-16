Summer Sonic just keeps us getting hyped up! Despite the disappointments received from their first announcement earlier this year, they’ve surely turned things around. Parallel to incredible bands set to make noise in Tokyo and Osaka, they have also just recently added Kasabian as part of Sonic Mania 2017!

The band will be headlining the event on August 18 (Fri) at Mukhari Messe, Chiba, Japan. Also to take the stage are Liam Gallagher, Justice, Orbital, Electric grooves, Shobaleader One, !!! ( Chk Chk Chk), Lido, Dan, and more artists yet to be announced.

With Kasabian’s latest album “Four Crying Out Loud” hitting #1 on Official UK Charts just a few days ago, we’re set with high expectations. What better way to prime our ecstasy than listen to their newly released bonus track: