Ovation Productions presents Liam Gallagher of Oasis live in Manila on August 14, 2017 at the Mall Of Asia Arena. Liam was voted the greatest frontman of all time in a 2010 reader poll by Q magazine.

Many bands and artists have cited Oasis as an influence or inspiration, including the Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Maroon 5, and Coldplay, among others.

Oasis is a five-piece band from Manchester, England led by Liam and Noel Gallagher, two brothers from public housing, who became the defining musical act for a generation. Noel’s proudly British lyrics; choruses that could make your throat clench and your heart threaten to burst; Liam’s sneering vocals and pissed-off posture; the cocktail of ego, camaraderie, and one-upmanship that made Oasis as entertaining and volatile offstage as on.

The band’s third album, “Be Here Now” in 1997 set a new record as the fastest selling album in UK Chart history. “What’s the Story Morning Glory” was even more successful, becoming the third-best selling album in British history.

Liam Gallagher was praised for his vocal contributions to Oasis, and his presence made the band a popular live act. However, his attitude also won him much attention from the British press who often ran stories concerning his alleged behaviour. Liam’s erratic behaviour, distinctive singing style, and abrasive attitude have been the subject of commentary in the press; he remains one of the most recognisable figures in modern British music.

Liam Gallagher’s voice has been compared to John Lennon’s. He would sarcastically claim to be Lennon re-incarnated, despite being born eight years prior to Lennon’s death. He has stated he has no clear influence other than John Lennon and “music” itself, and has been known to incorporate many different forms, such as punk, indie and new wave, and recently has explored elements of jazz with Beady Eye, his band after Oasis broke up.

Songs such as “Live Forever”, “Lyla”, “Don’t Go Away”, “Slide Away” and “Champagne Supernova are cited as examples of Liam’s best work. He would sing with the microphone coming in the closest contact with him between his upper lip and nose, rather than directly in front of the mouth as is the case with most singers. Gallagher once revealed that the reason he sings with his arms behind his back is because it allows him to project more power through his voice.

Liam Gallagher performs at the MOA Arena on August 14 produced by Ovation Productions. Tickets on sale starting February 18, 2017 through www.smtickets.com and regular SM Tickets outlets at P8700, 7700, 5700, 4700, 3700, 1700.