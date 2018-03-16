The Glasgow band just covered The 1975’s stunning “Somebody Else” in BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge yesterday, March 15. It was just as dreamy as the original!

“We respected the original. We didn’t go for full banger mode,” the band explained. But they did add a teensy weensy twist to it to turn it into a “ballad banger”.

CHVRCHES will be releasing their third LP, Love Is Dead, on May 25.