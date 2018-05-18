The guitar goddess Courtney Barnett, has finally unleashed her sophomore album Tell Me How You Really Feel!

The full-length effort plays like a diary full of Barnett’s bitter sarcasm that makes her scathing songs a lot more cathartic, in a good way, of course. Like always, Barnett writes her songs with a knack for detail. It just makes these songs snarky but not insufferable. The record starts hopeful and mellow; a portion where she chooses to slow down and reflect on her own emotions. Soon after it just breaks, and we could just hear her combating self-doubt like the warrior she’s always been.