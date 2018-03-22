Jack White already gave us a handful of songs—as if we deserved it.

He’ll be releasing his 13-track record Boarding House Reach tomorrow, March 23.

“Over and Over and Over” was actually a past sesh that was originally written for The White Stripes. Similar to that, Ice Station Zebra was also a leftover from a studio session from way back when…with Jay-Z.

“A couple years ago I had worked on a few tracks with Jay Z — we were going to do an album together, it just never culminated and we didn’t finish. But this was something I played drums, piano guitar, and bass on as an idea for him to maybe spur him on to inspire him and do something.” Jack said in a statement.