Rejoice angsty, grungy teens from the early 1990’s! Sleep Good, a clever psychedelic band from Austin, just flipped Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit original key into a major scale…In which all of a sudden turned the song into a Weezer and REM fusion. And honesty, I don’t hate it.

Sleep Good added even more spice to their experiment (should I even call it an experiment? I honestly don’t know, but I wish I had as much time as they did when they made this) by retitling it ‘Smells Like Teen Sprite’.

You know what? It’s not bad. It’s weird, yeah, but it’s not that bad. See for yourself: