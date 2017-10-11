Jelly fish tanks, a Teletubby on October street, grocery aisles, peppered paprika and a classic mojito in a fishbowl: These were the ingredients chosen to create Ruru, a solo project of Manila-based artist Ru Quimbo.

Ru’s music is fueled by cozy bedroom introspection, twee, and fluffy pillows. Her sound is so easy to love, you can actually feel the lazy-dazy-hazy accumulation of instruments and witty words stringed together, waltzing from one ear to the other—sending out a dreamy vibe that’ll just leave you starstruck after every track. It takes a lot of hard work and mojo to make a whirlwind of unique sounds, so repeat after me: Ruru is not Manila’s Clairo. Ruru is Manila’s Ruru.

Watch Ruru perform her track ‘Numb‘ with the help of her friends Polo, Toby and Gab!