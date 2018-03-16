International Malasimbo Music & Arts Festival returns for its eighth year to the picturesque Malasimbo Amphitheater in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro, on March 23-25, 2018. The longest standing of its kind in the country, this year͛s festival lineup has been boldly curated to showcase some of the world͛s most inspiring artists and rising new talent.

Headline act Big Mountain, one of reggae͛s signature bands, will bring their eternal hit ͞Baby I Love Your Way͟ to Malasimbo Mountain. Joining them will be Grammy-nominated future soul, Australian quartet Hiatus Kaiyote, along with up and coming songwriter Micki Miller, Laneousand formidable Filipino Californian rapper/femme-cee Ruby Ibarra. And true to its roots, Malasimbo will showcase some of the best young talent in the Philippines, including MC Skarm, along with CRWN and Yung Bawal, two of the country͛s best producers. Joining them will be percussion duo Hernandez Brothers and Triple Threat DJs, considered some of the best turntablists on the planet. And a favourite with festival-goers, this year͛s Silent Disco will feature Girl vs. Boy DJ battles as one of the highlights of the festival. Other standouts in the lineup include David De Barce, Badkiss, Turntables & Rhythm with many more names yet to be announced.