Discover the nature of music and art in Puerto Galera on March 23-25, 2018.
International Malasimbo Music & Arts Festival returns for its eighth year to the picturesque Malasimbo Amphitheater in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro, on March 23-25, 2018. The longest standing of its kind in the country, this year͛s festival lineup has been boldly curated to showcase some of the world͛s most inspiring artists and rising new talent.
Headline act Big Mountain, one of reggae͛s signature bands, will bring their eternal hit ͞Baby I Love Your Way͟ to Malasimbo Mountain. Joining them will be Grammy-nominated future soul, Australian quartet Hiatus Kaiyote, along with up and coming songwriter Micki Miller, Laneousand formidable Filipino Californian rapper/femme-cee Ruby Ibarra. And true to its roots, Malasimbo will showcase some of the best young talent in the Philippines, including MC Skarm, along with CRWN and Yung Bawal, two of the country͛s best producers. Joining them will be percussion duo Hernandez Brothers and Triple Threat DJs, considered some of the best turntablists on the planet. And a favourite with festival-goers, this year͛s Silent Disco will feature Girl vs. Boy DJ battles as one of the highlights of the festival. Other standouts in the lineup include David De Barce, Badkiss, Turntables & Rhythm with many more names yet to be announced.
Arts programs and activities
Central to the Malasimbo concept is its art program which every year sees new pieces added to the venue͛s sculpture garden, and 2018 will be no exception. A new theatre programme has been added to this year͛s event, adding another element to the arts program – a performance of the play Lorax performed by the children of Stairway Foundation featuring the young Izana, a talented 14 year old singer, who has been wowing audiences with her voice since a very young age. The play is based on the environmental classic by renowned children͛s book author, Dr. Seuss.
Social and environmental sustainability
Malasimbo draws 5,000 festival-goers to Puerto Galera and continues to champion Filipino tourism and culture by placing the best of international and local music side-by-side. It brings people from all over the world together whilst sharing indigenous Mangyan Filipino culture.
Through local crafts and customs, raising awareness and helping preserve the unique heritage of the area. In line with its environmental sustainability value, the festival ensures limited to no plastic use on the site.
A festival for all ages
As a family-friendly festival, the organisers this year have decided to hold the event during the school holidays, further encouraging visitors of all ages. Children ages 0-6 can attend free of charge, while tickets for 7-13 year olds are 50% off. Students, PWD & senior citizens get a 20% discount on tickets and the group package offers a buy 4 get 1 free pass.
Bitcoin
Malasimbo Music & Arts Festival has announced that it is accepting Bitcoin, joining Microsoft, Virgin Atlantic, Dell, Expedia.com, Shambala, Bjork, Gramatik and a list of other forward-thinking companies.
About the venue
The festival is held outdoors in a grass-terraced amphitheater, in a coconut tree plantation at the foot of Mount Malasimbo overlooking Puerto Galera Bay, a member of ͚The Most Beautiful Bays in the World͛ club.
Getting there and accommodation
Mayor Rocky Ilagan has been working overtime to prepare a new mode of transport for tourists traveling from Batangas to Puerto Galera. A fully enclosed fast craft, with aircon, sitting up to 200 guests, will further improve that standard of transfers. Brand new villas and resorts have been opening up in the past few years. Make sure to check out the accomodation options online and remember that the Malasimbo grounds are close to White Beach. Visitors should book accommodation early, as the festival is happening during the peak school holiday time.
Tickets
Festival and day tickets are available. A 3-day pass is only p5600 when you buy the group package (buy 4 get 1 free) https://www.tickettailor.com/all-tickets/28886/bd81/
###
PRESS RELEASE
Leave a comment