The tribute took place at Shinoda’s first solo show since Chester’s death.
Linkin Park musician Mike Shinoda just performed a tribute to his late bandmate, Chester Bennington, last Saturday (05/12) at KROQ’s annual one-day festival, Weenie Roast. It was his first solo show after Bennington’s passing last year.
Shinoda played a slowed down, piano-heavy version of ‘Hybrid Theory‘ and ‘In The End‘ in Chester’s honor. The singer also played some bits and bobs from his new and upcoming album ‘Post Traumatic‘.
Nothing but pure emotion @m_shinoda #WeenieRoast pic.twitter.com/eaFqZ3yBdE— KROQ (@kroq) May 13, 2018
‘Post Traumatic‘ is out on June 15. The album features collaborations with blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Chino Moreno of Deftones, K.Flay and grandson.
Tags:
Leave a comment