Thanks for the glorious tunes, Ray Thomas.
The British rock group The Moody Blues‘ record label just announced the sudden passing of the band’s founding member, Ray Thomas.
“We are deeply shocked by his passing and will miss his warmth, humour and kindness. It was a privilege to have known and worked with him and our thoughts are with his family and his wife, Lee, at this sad time,” Cherry Red Records and Esoteric Recordings said in a statement.
Thomas was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013, and revealed the diagnosis on his website in 2014. “My cancer was inoperable but I have a fantastic doctor who immediately started me on a new treatment that has had 90% success rate,” the musician wrote. “The cancer is being held in remission but I’ll be receiving this treatment for the rest of my life.”
In 1964, The Moody Blues was founded by Mike Pinder, Denny Laine, and Ray Thomas himself. The members were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, and The Cars just last year.
