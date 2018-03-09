This is in partnership with The Square – Lancaster New City, Imus Cavite which is also simultaneously celebrating the grand launch of their new brand logo.

The celebration started with the band releasing a special edition Torete shirt. The band then honoured their founding recording label, Alpha Records, and worked together for a special EP entitled Strings Attached. The special project features 3 of Moonstar88’s hits “Torete”, “Sa Langit” and “Sulat” and “Huwag na Muna”, the first single in the EP which has never been released previously as a single. All the songs were arranged with the accompaniment of string instruments.

This must-see concert on March 10 will be a special treat by the band for the audience as it will feature their songs that have become Pinoy classics and anthems throughout the years and will, for the first time, have live accompaniment of an orchestra which will surely be an experience that cannot be missed.