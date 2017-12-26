Directors: Damian Kulash, Jr. & Yusuke Tanaka

What you are seeing now is called Paper Mapping. “Unlike digital videos, paper falling is a phyicsal phenomenon. We had to consider that the paper at the top fell faster than the paper at the bottom and once simulated, how slick and cool this could be,” Daito Manabe, the mastermind of it all, mentioned at the video’s BTS.

The video was made possible by very serious technologists and programmers, who apparently have all the time, effort, and patience in the world to make a music video like this. No visuals, no projectors, no bullcrap. Just 500+ printers, and a ton of paper. What a waste of trees, you think? Don’t worry. All of the paper have been recycled, and the proceeds were given to Greenpeace, an independent global campaigning organization that acts to change attitudes and behavior, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Now we all know OK Go is crazy serious and creative when it comes to their music videos: It’s all about humor, colors, patterns, a lot of paper and whatnot, and mother Earth.