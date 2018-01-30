Because we care about all you music junkies out there, we’ve handpicked only the freshest, coolest music videos that are worth watching. Artists such as Superorganism, MGMT, and a whole bunch of other talented acts exclusively dropped the most creative, experimental and nifty music videos this month! Go on, enjoy the visual adventure.
1. Superorganism – Everybody Wants To Be Famous
Director: Robert Strange
Most vloggers dream of one day getting millions of views, an awesome fanbase, and of course, ad money. YouTube is currently a huge piece of this generation, and it now plays a role on Superorganism‘s new music video for ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’. Expect strange things to come popping out of your monitor: from cat heads being sucked into a black hole, to floating pizzas.
2. U2 – Get Out Of Your Own Way
Directors: Broken Fingaz Crew
An Israeli graffiti collective called Broken Fingaz Crew developed the animated clip for u2’s “Get Out Of Your Own Way” to rail against the KKK and of course, the United States Of America’s president, Donald Trump. “The video addresses the current political situation: 2017 for us was the year fascists worldwide felt confident enough to raise their heads again, encouraged by Trump and other world leaders, who use people’s fear to build more walls and segregation,” Broken Fingaz Crew said in a statement. “The song is both a personal letter and a clarion cry to the global situation, and in the same way, we’ve combined our psychedelic pop style with political imagery; shot entirely analogue, using paper cut and stop motion animation techniques in collaboration with Adam Albo, who edited the video.“
3. First Aid Kit – Fireworks
Directors: Mats Udd
First Aid Kit’s music video for ‘Fireworks‘ holds an ultimate 80s prom aesthetic with huge hair, makeup, pastel undertones and the usual prom queen rivalry…Only with a weird twist: An odd, white light descends onto the crowd, transfixing the other teens. The whole music video looks like Stranger Things if it were vanilla as heck.
4. Dream Wife – Hey Heartbreaker
Director and animator: Mason London
The Icelandic-Brightonian punk queens Dream Girl finally dropped their debut album on January 26th, and ‘Hey! Heartbreaker‘ is a part of it! The wild girl group teamed up with Mason London to craft an animated clip that features an animated, mechanical version of Rakel Mjöll (lead vocals), Alice Go (guitar, vocals), and Bella Podpadec (bass, vocals) seen from an alternative dimension. “We were super excited to work with Mason London to bring the world of ‘Hey! Heartbreaker’ to life. Collaboration is integral in our approach to Dream Wife, and we encourage different creative ideas and paths to mix with our own vision,” Dream Wife explains.
5. Fall Out Boy – Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)
Director: Y2K
Fall Out Boy is finally back (and by back, I mean: finally back with their old-sounding stuff and not the weird ones that most of us hate). Their music video for ‘Wilson‘ references past videos and FOB eras.
Plus, there’s a special call in number, give it a ring: 1-833-688-2697 (aka 1-833-OUT-BOYS).
6. Sonny Smith – Burnin’ Up (feat. Angel Olsen)
Director: Ryan Daniel Browne
After hearing Tracy Chapman’s classic Fast Car, Sonny Smith wrote Burnin’ Up and asked Angel Olsen on a duet. The music video for Burnin’ Up had a huge 80s twist to it; with a snazzy Cadillac Smith he got from Vegas. Browne surely turned it all into a classic car scene that you see in the movies.
7. Jack White – Connected By Love
Director: Pasqual Gutierrez
There’s an unidentified celestial object heading towards Earth in Jack White’s nail-biting new video for “Connected By Love.”
8. Incubus – Loneliest
Director: Julian Schratter
Incubus is flying to Manila reaaaally soon and we’re super stoked about it! This month, they released a brand spankin’ new video b&w for one of their most intimate tracks’Loneliest‘ directed by Schratter. The clip sees dancer Manaho Shimokawa gracefully gliding about in a gorgeous white shawl that makes it seem as if she were thick smoke. The MV also features Brandon Boyd and Mike Einziger.
9. Car Seat Headrest – Nervous Young Inhumans
Director: Will Toledo
WARNING: This video contains flashing lights which may not be suitable for photosensitive epilepsy.
Toledo directed the music video for the new version of ‘Nervous Young Inhumans‘, offering a sneak peek at the rendition of Twin Fantasy. The clip is caught in a split-screen situation, explosive lights and some pretty swanky Will Toledo footwork. Watch ’til the end credits to learn about Twin Fantasy‘s release date.
10. TheSunManager – Other Side
Director: Marj Rojas
April Hernandez’s indie-folk rock project TheSunManager premiered the Rojas-directed music video for ‘Other Side‘ on Myx; April’s first music video to be featured on the screen! What a great way to start the year!
