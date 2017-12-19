We all know the UK-based pop punk band were here last year to help support ‘Life’s Not Out To Get You,’ but do you really think that was enough? ‘Course not. That’s right, Neck Deep stans! You’re all in for another pumped up night, ‘cuz these guys are coming back on March 18, 2018 at SM North EDSA, Quezon City.

Manila! We’re coming back! We can’t wait to see you all again ✌️ pic.twitter.com/s8dPwUi9JZ — Neck Deep (@NeckDeepUK) December 16, 2017

Made up of Ben Barlow, Dani Washington, Fil Thorpe-Evans, Matt West, and their newest member, Sam Bowden—Neck Deep was formed in 2012 and had released a total of 3 studio albums, 16 music videos, 3 EPs, and 8 singles.

Tickets are now on sale, priced at 3,500PHP (VIP with meet and greet) and 2,500PHP (General Admission). Order your tix now via SM Tickets.

This event was made possible by Bazooka Rocks and Pulp Live World.